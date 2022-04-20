Delta to review flight privileges for mask violators on no-fly list

Delta said restoration of privileges will depend on a case-by-case review. About 2,000 people are on the Atlanta-based carrier’s no-fly list for mask violations.

“With masks now optional, Delta will restore flight privileges for customers on the mask non-compliance no-fly list only after each case is reviewed and each customer demonstrates an understanding of their expected behavior when flying with us,” the company said in a written statement. “Any further disregard for the policies that keep us all safe will result in placement on Delta’s permanent no-fly list.”