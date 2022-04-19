Delta ends mask mandate on flights

Delta Air Lines said late Monday it would stop requiring masks on flights following a federal judge’s decision voiding the federal mask mandate for transportation.
Atlanta-based Delta posted a statement saying that effective immediately, masks are optional for its crew members and customers. Rivals including United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines also said they would drop their mask requirements in the wake of the federal judge’s ruling and an announcement by the White House that the Transportation Security Administration would not enforce the provision.
Delta said its employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they choose to, adding that wearing a well-fitting mask “protects the wearer.”
Delta added that given the unexpected nature of the announcement, following the federal ruling Monday: “You may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated – remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required.”
Delta said it would update its communications to customers and signs and announcements in airports.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if the federal mask mandate were lifted, Delta would not require masks on flights.
Dallas-based Southwest, the second-largest airline at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, said late Monday that it would also now allow its employees and customers to “choose whether they would like to wear a mask.”
Many experts warn the pandemic is still a crisis. A World Health Organization committee met last week and agreed that the pandemic remains a public health emergency.
Coronavirus infections are near their lowest point nationally since July 2021 following a record-breaking omicron surge. COVID-19 cases are rising nationally, largely in the Northeast driven by an omicron subvariant called BA.2, but hospitalizations are at their lowest point since early in the pandemic.
Philadelphia recently announced plans to reinstate its indoor mask mandate amid an increase in infections.
“Knowing that we are going into this BA.2 wave, and knowing how much uncertainty is around that, it doesn’t seem to be the right moment to be making these types of decisions” to end the mask mandate on planes, state Rep. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, an infectious disease epidemiologist told the AJC last week.
About the Author
Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com