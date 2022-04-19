Delta ends mask mandate on flights

Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if the federal mask mandate were lifted, Delta would not require masks on flights.

Dallas-based Southwest, the second-largest airline at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, said late Monday that it would also now allow its employees and customers to “choose whether they would like to wear a mask.”

Many experts warn the pandemic is still a crisis. A World Health Organization committee met last week and agreed that the pandemic remains a public health emergency.

Coronavirus infections are near their lowest point nationally since July 2021 following a record-breaking omicron surge. COVID-19 cases are rising nationally, largely in the Northeast driven by an omicron subvariant called BA.2, but hospitalizations are at their lowest point since early in the pandemic.

Philadelphia recently announced plans to reinstate its indoor mask mandate amid an increase in infections.

“Knowing that we are going into this BA.2 wave, and knowing how much uncertainty is around that, it doesn’t seem to be the right moment to be making these types of decisions” to end the mask mandate on planes, state Rep. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, an infectious disease epidemiologist told the AJC last week.