Delta ends mask mandate on flights

FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. For another year, summer travel plans are up in the air even as more people are ready to take to the skies. Summer vacations are roaring back, but you still need Plans A, B and possibly C to make sure you get away. Book flights and lodging early and take advantage of more generous change and cancellation policies. If traveling internationally is on your wish list, match your pandemic risk tolerance to the rules in other countries. Most importantly, be flexible since you never know when the next COVID-19 wave may upend even the best-laid plans.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines said late Monday it would stop requiring masks on flights following a federal judge’s decision voiding the federal mask mandate for transportation.

Atlanta-based Delta posted a statement saying that effective immediately, masks are optional for its crew members and customers. Rivals including United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines also said they would drop their mask requirements in the wake of the federal judge’s ruling and an announcement by the White House that the Transportation Security Administration would not enforce the provision.

Delta said its employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they choose to, adding that wearing a well-fitting mask “protects the wearer.”

Delta added that given the unexpected nature of the announcement, following the federal ruling Monday: “You may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated – remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required.”

Delta said it would update its communications to customers and signs and announcements in airports.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if the federal mask mandate were lifted, Delta would not require masks on flights.

Dallas-based Southwest, the second-largest airline at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, said late Monday that it would also now allow its employees and customers to “choose whether they would like to wear a mask.”

Many experts warn the pandemic is still a crisis. A World Health Organization committee met last week and agreed that the pandemic remains a public health emergency.

Coronavirus infections are near their lowest point nationally since July 2021 following a record-breaking omicron surge. COVID-19 cases are rising nationally, largely in the Northeast driven by an omicron subvariant called BA.2, but hospitalizations are at their lowest point since early in the pandemic.

Philadelphia recently announced plans to reinstate its indoor mask mandate amid an increase in infections.

“Knowing that we are going into this BA.2 wave, and knowing how much uncertainty is around that, it doesn’t seem to be the right moment to be making these types of decisions” to end the mask mandate on planes, state Rep. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, an infectious disease epidemiologist told the AJC last week.

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

