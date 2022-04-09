Unruly passenger on Las Vegas-Atlanta flight faces $77,272 fine by FAA

Federal law prohibits interfering with crews. Passengers have 30 days to respond to the FAA’s proposed penalties. They can pay the fine, contest the penalty, request a hearing or provide documentation showing hey are financially unable to pay the fine. The FAA does not identify the passengers.

Atlanta-based Delta has asked the U.S. Justice Department to create a national no-fly list of passengers who are convicted for on-board disruptions. Last year, Delta tried to create a national no-fly list of unruly passengers by sharing names on its no-fly list with the FAA and asking other airlines to also share their lists. However, carriers sharing banned traveler lists could raise privacy or antitrust issues.

Earlier this week. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. and U.S. Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. introduced legislation to put people convicted of assaulting flight crew on a plane on a commercial no-fly list.