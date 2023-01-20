ajc logo
Delta to restart Atlanta-Nice flights, launch new Los Angeles-Auckland route

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines will bring back flights from Atlanta to Nice, France this year as part of a broader international expansion to rebound from COVID-19 pandemic cutbacks.

Atlanta-based Delta will fly from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Nice on the French Riviera starting May 12 on Boeing 767 aircraft. The last time the carrier flew the route was more than a decade ago.

Delta is also boosting plans for an Atlanta-Tel Aviv route to start this year, saying it will begin daily flights April 16.

Delta to launch flights to Cape Town, South Africa

Georgia Deputy Commissioner of Tourism Mark Jaronski said in a written statement that Delta’s service to more than 210 cities in more than 41 countries “enables Georgia to compete among the top travel destinations and be the top state for business.

Another high-profile route the airline will start this year is its first-ever service to Auckland, New Zealand, to launch from Los Angeles this fall.

Ethiopian Airlines to launch flights from Atlanta to Addis Ababa

The routes to begin later this year are in addition to the international flight plans Delta announced last September, including the restart of seasonal flights from Atlanta to Edinburgh May 25, a route it hasn’t operated since 2007.

Delta also previously announced it will resume flights from Atlanta to Stuttgart starting March 26 and from Atlanta to Dusseldorf starting May 9. Both of those routes to cities in Germany had been suspended because of the pandemic.

Frontier announces new international routes from Atlanta

For the year 2022 through November, Hartsfield-Jackson handled nearly 86 million passengers, including 9 million passengers on international flights. International traffic was still down more than 20% compared to 2019 levels.

But Delta says it is now “forging its way to full network restoration” and plans to add more flights from Atlanta this year more broadly.

Delta: $1.3 billion profit for 2022; strong travel rebound, high fares

