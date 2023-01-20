Delta to restart Atlanta-Nice flights, launch new Los Angeles-Auckland route

Explore Ethiopian Airlines to launch flights from Atlanta to Addis Ababa

The routes to begin later this year are in addition to the international flight plans Delta announced last September, including the restart of seasonal flights from Atlanta to Edinburgh May 25, a route it hasn’t operated since 2007.

Delta also previously announced it will resume flights from Atlanta to Stuttgart starting March 26 and from Atlanta to Dusseldorf starting May 9. Both of those routes to cities in Germany had been suspended because of the pandemic.

Explore Frontier announces new international routes from Atlanta

For the year 2022 through November, Hartsfield-Jackson handled nearly 86 million passengers, including 9 million passengers on international flights. International traffic was still down more than 20% compared to 2019 levels.

But Delta says it is now “forging its way to full network restoration” and plans to add more flights from Atlanta this year more broadly.