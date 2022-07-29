Delta to launch flights to Cape Town, relaunch route to Tel Aviv

Delta Air Lines plans to launch a nonstop route from Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, and restart flights from Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel.
The Atlanta-based carrier said it will start flying from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Cape Town three times a week starting Dec. 17 on an Airbus A350-900.
Delta previously planned to operate a “triangular route” by adding Cape Town to its Atlanta to Johannesburg route. But earlier this year it applied for permission from the U.S. Department of Transportation to instead fly nonstop from Atlanta to Cape Town.
The airline got final approval for the route this week, and plans to start selling tickets for the flight on Saturday.
Delta will also launch new service from Los Angeles to Tahiti in French Polynesia on Dec. 17.
Next year, Delta plans to relaunch service from Atlanta to Tel Aviv, with three flights a week on the A350-900. The service is set to start May 10, 2023. Delta flew the route years ago but suspended it in 2011. It also flies to Tel Aviv from Boston and New York.
Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern U.S., called the reinstatement of nonstop flights from Atlanta to Tel Aviv “a decision long awaited by many.”
Gov. Brian Kemp in a written statement said the new international travel options will help to strengthen international ties and create new relationships in those regions.
