3rd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of former Gwinnett coach at QuikTrip
Delta restarts more routes to Europe

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines plans to restart more of its routes to Europe next year as international travel recovers from steep declines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta-based Delta is resuming its flights from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Stuttgart starting March 26, and to Dusseldorf starting May 9, each with three departures a week. Both routes were suspended due to the pandemic.

The airline is also starting seasonal service May 25 from Atlanta to Edinburgh, a route it hasn’t operated since 2007.

As of this past July, international passenger traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson had recovered to about 80% of July 2019 levels. Travel to vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean that reopened to travel earlier in the pandemic rebounded quickly, while long-haul international flights have taken longer to recover.

The international flights Delta is restarting from Atlanta next year are among a broader array of trans-Atlantic routes it is launching from U.S. hubs.

Among the routes planned from other hubs, Delta will begin flying from New York to Geneva starting April 10, and from New York to Berlin starting May 25.

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

