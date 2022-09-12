Delta to launch Atlanta route to South Africa with two stops

The route will operate four days a week starting Dec. 2, flying from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Johannesburg, then to Cape Town before returning to Atlanta.

The so-called “triangle” route on the carrier’s flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft will be in addition to Delta’s existing nonstop flights to South Africa. Delta already flies from Atlanta to Johannesburg and its Atlanta-Cape Town route will start Dec. 17, each with a few flights a week. Combined, there will be daily flights from Atlanta to both cities in South Africa.