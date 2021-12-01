Johannesburg-Atlanta passengers offered test to monitor for omicron

The CDC on Sunday started offering the free voluntary tests to arriving international passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, with a focus on those arriving from southern African countries. Travelers boarding flights to the United States are already required to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding their flights.

The U.S. government on Monday began restricting travel from South Africa, along with seven other countries in southern Africa, because of the recently discovered omicron variant. However, the travel restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.