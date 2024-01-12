Delta reports record 2023 revenue, $4.6 billion profit for the year

Delta CEO Ed Bastian likened last year’s strong rebound in international travel to “a jailbreak, is the best term I could use,” as people felt comfortable traveling internationally for the first time in three years.

The company’s full-year revenue for 2023 was up 15% from the previous year. Its operating expense of $52.5 billion was up 12% year-over-year.

“Consumers are still traveling,” Bastian said, adding that the company had its highest-ever cash sales day on Tuesday. “The demand will still be very strong this year” for international travel, he said. “But probably not at the really, really high prices” seen in the last year.

An American Express Global Business Travel report in December said the boom in leisure travel is expected to slow down due to high interest rates affecting consumers’ pocketbooks. Air fares “are set to stabilize, with prices falling on some routes,” the report said.

But Bastian said for domestic fares already moderated last fall. Budget carriers including Spirit Airlines have since cut some flights, which could lead to higher fares. “I think the domestic marketplace will be an improved marketplace for the industry,” he said.

Delta’s $4.6 billion in net income for 2023 was up significantly from $1.3 billion in 2022, but was short of its record $4.8 billion profit in 2019.

For the fourth quarter, Delta reported $2 billion in net income on $14.2 billion in revenue.

The company has faced some headwinds, including higher costs for labor and maintenance. Some of the issues have affected Delta’s pace of adding flights back at its Atlanta hub, where it still has not yet fully restored flight capacity to pre-pandemic level.

“I think this summer we should be fully back,” Bastian said. It has taken longer than expected because of “some of the constraints that we continue to see in the industry,” including supply chain issues that slow maintenance work.

“The parts are harder to get, the cost obviously has increased,” Bastian said. New aircraft deliveries have also been slowed by those issues.

Delta has also spent the last couple of years trying to staff up for the rebound in travel, after cutbacks due to the pandemic. After hiring more than 2,000 a year for the last two years, the airline this year plans to hire about 1,000 pilots, which is closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, Delta is also working to pay down some of the billions of dollars of debt it accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a sharp drop in demand for air travel and a years-long recovery period.