Delta testing free Wi-Fi on some flights this summer

ThriftyTraveler.com reported that Delta in an internal memo said it plans to launch complimentary Wi-Fi on all domestic flights “soon,” and would expand free Wi-Fi to international routes by the end of 2024.

It’s unclear what “soon” might mean. Delta’s efforts on free Wi-Fi date back years, with CEO Ed Bastian in 2018 telling The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he wanted to eventually make the service free.

But Bastian also warned at the time that it would take two to three years to make it happen. In May 2019, Delta ran a two-week test of free Wi-Fi on some flights.

It’s been more than three years since Bastian’s initial comments, and in the meantime the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Delta to significantly curtail spending when travel plummeted and to delay some plans for new technology.

But Delta announced last year a new in-flight Wi-Fi provider, Viasat, for high-speed satellite-based connections with the aim of offering passengers faster and more consistent connections and streaming.

It’s yet to be seen whether Delta will eventually make all Wi-Fi access free for all passengers, or if it will charge extra for the highest-speed connections.