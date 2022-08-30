Pilots to picket Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson and other airports

Pilots in uniform plan to assemble on the Terminal South curbside holding signs from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The informational picketing is part of a broader round of labor demonstrations planned at airport hubs across the country by members of the Air Line Pilots Association, which represents pilots at multiple carriers.

The pilots are off-duty and the demonstration is not a strike, and Delta said it will have no effect on flight schedules. For Delta pilots, it’s the third round of informational picketing this year, after picketing March 10 and June 30 over staffing issues.