Exclusive
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run

Delta is latest airline to find unapproved parts in aircraft engines

Engines now out of service and no aircraft are flying with the problem parts. American, United, Southwest also affected.

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Atlanta Airport Blog
By
18 minutes ago
X

Delta Air Lines is the latest airline to discover unapproved parts on some of its jet engines, and says it has removed the engines from service and is replacing the parts.

Atlanta-based Delta said it was informed by one of its engine service providers of the problem on “a small number of engines” overhauled for the airline. Delta has more than 4,900 engines — for its mainline fleet and its regional jet fleet operated by regional carriers — and says the number of engines affected is less than 1%.

Delta said Tuesday it remains in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration guidelines and said no aircraft are flying with unapproved engine parts and its scheduled flight operations are not affected.

The FAA issued a notification last month of unapproved parts that were sold by London, England-based AOG Technics LTD to aircraft maintenance firm TAP Maintenance & Engineering.

Other airlines including American, United and Southwest, as well as Virgin Australia, have also reported finding suspect parts on aircraft engines, according to news reports.

The FAA issued the notification after investigating suspected unapproved parts over the summer and finding bushings, or linings for holes, that were sold for GE model engines without GE’s approval.

AOG also does not hold an FAA production approval, according to the agency.

“If these bushings are installed or found in existing aircraft parts inventories, the FAA recommends that they be removed and quarantined to prevent installation until a determination can be made regarding their eligibility for installation,” the agency said.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in August said reports submitted to the agency indicated that engine parts distributed by AOG were supplied with a falsified certificate.

EASA also said it “might take further action as a result of the ongoing investigations and information received from competent authorities, aircraft owners, operators, maintenance organisations, and distributors.”

The UK Civil Aviation Authority also said in August it was investigating the supply of the suspect unapproved parts from AOG.

CFM International, a jet engine supplier that’s a joint venture of GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, filed a lawsuit against AOG last month. GE Aerospace said last week that the legal action includes securing a court order requiring that the broker release documentation of their parts sales and the origin of those parts.

“We are hopeful that this documentation will assist the industry in identifying unapproved parts sold by AOG,” GE Aerospace says on its website. “We remain united with the aviation community in working to keep unapproved parts out of the global supply chain.”

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Council calls for release of body camera footage in Atlanta deacon’s death3h ago

Credit: GBI

GBI: Armed man fatally shot by law enforcement after making threats
36m ago

Credit: 2000 Mules

Judge shoots down attempt to dismiss ‘2000 Mules’ defamation lawsuit
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
26m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
26m ago

Credit: Google Earth

Developer with Russian ties plans warehouse complex east of Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports
TSA: Banned items at airport checkpoints are contributing to long waits
Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers: South economy lot closing
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
21h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top