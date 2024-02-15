Another passenger recounted being partway through the flight when they found out that rotten fish and maggots were on board, according to People.com. FlightAware.com shows the flight, normally lasting more than eight hours, was in the air for less than two hours before landing back in Amsterdam.

Atlanta-based Delta apologized to customers on Flight 133, who received compensation for the disruption. The airline called the cause “an improperly packed carry-on bag.”

Passengers were booked onto the next available flight. Delta said the aircraft was removed from service for cleaning.

The Amsterdam airport’s website says food is allowed in carry-ons, with the exception of liquids. Some foods are restricted from being brought into the United States upon arrival, including certain fruits, vegetables and meats.

But Delta’s contract of carriage says it may refuse to transport a passenger or remove them from a plane “when the passenger’s behavior may be hazardous or creates a risk of harm to himself/herself, the crew, or other passengers,” according to its website.

Sometimes air travel can be a messy business. Last year, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona turned back to Hartsfield-Jackson International after a passenger had an “onboard medical issue” involving explosive diarrhea.