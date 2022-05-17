BreakingNews
Music Midtown announces lineup for 2022 event
ajc logo
X

Atlanta City Council approves airport parking management contract

Parked cars are seen from the Hartsfield-Jackson domestic terminal south parking deck in Atlanta on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Parked cars are seen from the Hartsfield-Jackson domestic terminal south parking deck in Atlanta on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta City Council voted to approve a switch of contractors for the management of parking at Hartsfield-Jackson International, a key source of revenue for the world’s busiest airport.

The council voted in favor Monday of a $2.5 million contract with SP+ Red Bridge to manage its massive parking operation, which encompasses tens of thousands of spaces across multiple parking lots and decks on airport property.

ExploreAtlanta airport begins parking deck work, blocks off spaces

SP+ Red Bridge is a joint venture of of SP Plus Corp., formerly known as Standard Parking Corp., and Atlanta-based project management support services company Red Bridge Consulting. The term is five years.

Though the dollar figure for the contract is small, the management job is crucial to the airport because revenue Hartsfield-Jackson receives from its on-campus decks and lots are among its most important for funding operations.

SP+ Red Bridge will take over the contract from current airport parking contractor ABM-Lanier-Hunt, which has held the contract since 2017.

ABM-Lanier-Hunt along with another firm, LAZ-Hudson-G Force, also competed for the contract this year, but did not win after getting scores of 0 for financial capability. That’s because both companies did not complete a contractor financial disclosure page in the forms required for the contract, according to the city’s Department of Procurement, which handles city and airport contracting.

At a committee meeting last week, some council members raised concerns about the city’s contracting process, which requires extensive documentation and sometimes results in multiple contractors being disqualified for not completing the documents correctly.

The problem has caused extensive contract delays and generated criticism for years.

ExploreGuilty plea, FBI raid roil debate over Atlanta contracting

The council’s transportation committee last week voted to put on hold a decision on an airport landscape maintenance contract because seven of the nine companies competing for it were disqualified.

In the case of the airport parking contract, the two firms the city said did not submit a required financial disclosure were not disqualified, but instead got lower scores and thus did not win, according to city chief procurement officer Martin Clarke.

Hartsfield-Jackson general manager Balram Bheodari said the airport’s only choice was to recommend awarding the contract to the company most responsible in its submission.

Preparing all of the documents required can be challenging for a company new to the city contracting process.

But, Bheodari added, “If you have an incumbent that failed to provide the needed documentation, something is wrong.”

Council members on the transportation committee said they want to hold a work session to discuss the issue.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hartsfield-Jackson’s international terminal turns 10 with turbulence
New food options coming to Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse T
After backlash, Delta changes tack on restricting Sky Club access
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top