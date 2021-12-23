Airport self-screening contract won by company with US HQ in Marietta

It’s one of several contracts with different companies that DHS has funded to develop concepts the agency will evaluate as it seeks to bring more automation to checkpoints. The agency first tests prototypes at its transportation security laboratory and a TSA innovation facility, then aims to demonstrate prototypes for the traveling public, likely at its “innovation checkpoint” at the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport.

Vanderlande said it is partnering with aviation security technology firms Rohde & Schwarz and dormakaba Group on the concept.

If the technology is successful, it could be rolled out at other airports such as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

“Automated passenger screening stations will keep travelers and (TSA officers) safer in pandemic situations like the one we face today, as well as create a faster, more convenient experience for airline passengers,” said DHS program manager John Fortune in a statement.