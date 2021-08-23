ajc logo
Cobb welcomes Vanderlande’s expansion by 500 jobs

The North American headquarters of Vanderlande Industries Inc. is expanding in Cobb County with a $59 million investment and 500 new jobs. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
The North American headquarters of Vanderlande Industries Inc. is expanding in Cobb County with a $59 million investment and 500 new jobs. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Vanderlande Industries Inc. is bringing 500 jobs to Marietta in Cobb County along with a $59 million investment to expand its North American headquarters in Cobb.

This company is a global material handling and logistics firm, according to news releases from the state and county.

Vanderlande has called Cobb County its North American home for more than 23 years.

This expansion will bring the company’s total employment to more than 1,250 people in Georgia.

Headquartered in Veghel, Netherlands, Vanderlande is the global market leader for value-added logistics automation within the airport, parcel and warehouse markets, according to the state news release.

The company’s systems are active in 600 airports, including 14 of the world’s top 20.

More than 45 million parcels are sorted by its systems every day.

Information: bit.ly/3j7Ngae, bit.ly/3D9NVQr

