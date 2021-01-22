Arrest made in 17-year-old Georgia cold case murder

An arrest has been made in the brutal stabbing death of a Columbus man more than 17 years ago.
On Thursday, Columbus police announced Alvin Shane Barfield, 47, had been arrested in connection with the murder of Albert Woolfolk, who was discovered inside his home by his mother and one of his employees.
Woolfolk was last seen alive on July 16, 2003, shortly before midnight as he left a local sports bar.
In February 2020, police said Detective Stuart Carter began looking into the case and found “physical evidence” that connected Barfield to Woolfolk’s murder. Carter obtained an arrest warrant for Barfield on Dec. 29, and the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive unit began looking for him.
An arrest has been made in the cold case murder of Mr. Albert Woolfolk. Mr. Woolfolk was tragically murdered over 17 years ago. We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of the Homicide Investigators and especially Detective Stuart Carter. pic.twitter.com/lrLPhEaQQR— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) January 21, 2021
Barfield was arrested about 6 a.m. Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“Our ongoing partnerships with federal, state and local agencies have, once again, led to outstanding results,” said Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock. “Our city is safer today, and Mr. Barfield will be held accountable for his actions, thanks to the hard work and dedication of police officers in South Carolina and Georgia.”