X

Arrest made in 17-year-old Georgia cold case murder

What to do when you're stopped by police

Georgia News | Updated 50 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An arrest has been made in the brutal stabbing death of a Columbus man more than 17 years ago.

On Thursday, Columbus police announced Alvin Shane Barfield, 47, had been arrested in connection with the murder of Albert Woolfolk, who was discovered inside his home by his mother and one of his employees.

Woolfolk was last seen alive on July 16, 2003, shortly before midnight as he left a local sports bar.

In February 2020, police said Detective Stuart Carter began looking into the case and found “physical evidence” that connected Barfield to Woolfolk’s murder. Carter obtained an arrest warrant for Barfield on Dec. 29, and the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive unit began looking for him.

Barfield was arrested about 6 a.m. Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“Our ongoing partnerships with federal, state and local agencies have, once again, led to outstanding results,” said Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock. “Our city is safer today, and Mr. Barfield will be held accountable for his actions, thanks to the hard work and dedication of police officers in South Carolina and Georgia.”

He is awaiting extradition to Columbus.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.