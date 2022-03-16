Another Georgian nabbed in Jan. 6 investigation

Caption According to an FBI affidavit, John David Ross Gould of Duluth took this photo of himself in a large mirror in the Rayburn Reception Room in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 pro-Trump riot. Credit: U.S. Department of Justice Credit: U.S. Department of Justice Caption According to an FBI affidavit, John David Ross Gould of Duluth took this photo of himself in a large mirror in the Rayburn Reception Room in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 pro-Trump riot. Credit: U.S. Department of Justice Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Court records do not say where the two men worked. Agents reportedly confirmed with Gould’s boss that he had been dispatched to see why Laurens had not shown up for work, but they waited another eight and a half months to arrest him. Agents apparently used at least some of that time to search security camera footage and other video taken during the day to track Gould’s progress through the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photos contained in the affidavit show the person identified as Gould at several points inside the building, often alongside Laurens, who wore a distinctive, bright-orange stocking cap.

On March 10, the FBI staked out Gould’s workplace and took photos of him wearing the same jacket he wore to Washington during the riot, the affidavit states.

Caption The FBI arrested John David Ross Gould Tuesday, March 15, 2022, on five misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. Credit: FBI photo

An initial court appearance has not been scheduled for Gould. Laurens, Gould’s co-worker, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in February and faces a possible six-month prison sentence when he is sentenced in June, although most defendants who have accepted such plea deals receive considerably less time.

Gould is the 22nd person with Georgia ties to be swept up in the continuing investigation in the Jan. 6 riot and the fifth in 2022. His charges include two separate charges of disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building, entering the floor of Congress, and illegally demonstrating it the Capitol.

In the 14 months since the riots, more than 775 people have been arrested and charged with offenses ranging from illegal demonstrations and trespassing to assaulting police, conspiracy and sedition. Nearly a third of those charged have pleaded guilty, and the deliberate pace of Gould’s arrest suggests that the Justice Department is not through running down possible culprits.