AJC, media seek access to jury selection in Arbery murder trial

“We are asking questions that are sensitive, that jurors may be afraid to say in open court,” Hogue said. The primary goal, she added, is for them “to speak openly and candidly.”

Walmsley granted the media outlets’ request to intervene in the case and argue for keeping the jury selection process open. The judge did not issue an immediate ruling on the dispute.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Greg McMichael saw Arbery running down the street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick. Security camera video from a house under construction and owned by Larry English showed Arbery enter the home before he ran down the street.

Caption Foundation in Ahmaud Arbery's name launches on what would have been his 27th birthday

McMichael, in his front yard, called to his son and they got their guns, jumped into a truck and sped after Arbery. A neighbor, Roddie Bryan, soon joined in the chase in his pickup.

When the men, who are white, had Arbery hemmed in, Arbery lunged at Travis McMichael, who had gotten out of his truck with his shotgun. McMichael killed the unarmed Arbery, who was Black, with three blasts.

The McMichaels and Bryan contend they were making a valid citizen’s arrest on grounds they reasonably suspected Arbery was fleeing the scene where he had committed a felony. They also argue Travis McMichael was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Arbery.

Prosecutors note that Arbery had nothing on him when he was killed and contend the McMichaels and Bryan were the initial aggressors and had no grounds to make a citizen’s arres.