AJC, media seek access to jury selection in Arbery murder trial

News media companies including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday asked a judge to grant the press access to the jury selection process in the trial involving the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
The media companies, including CNN, the Associated Press, Channel 2 Actions News and Court TV, were responding to a recent motion filed by defense attorneys to keep the press out of the courtroom during individual questioning of jurors for the Oct. 18 trial.
“We very much object to the closure,” said Atlanta lawyer Tom Clyde, who represents the media outlets. “We think that’s in conflict with well-established constitutional law.”
The motion was filed by lawyers representing Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael. The McMichaels and Roddie Bryan are charged with murder and other offenses for the killing of the unarmed, 25-year-old Arbery.
Laura Hogue, one of Greg McMichael’s lawyers, told Judge Timothy Walmsley the defense does not want to bar the news media from the entire jury selection process. The request is only to shield coverage when each juror is questioned by lawyers outside the presence of the other jurors, she said.
“We are asking questions that are sensitive, that jurors may be afraid to say in open court,” Hogue said. The primary goal, she added, is for them “to speak openly and candidly.”
Walmsley granted the media outlets’ request to intervene in the case and argue for keeping the jury selection process open. The judge did not issue an immediate ruling on the dispute.
On Feb. 23, 2020, Greg McMichael saw Arbery running down the street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick. Security camera video from a house under construction and owned by Larry English showed Arbery enter the home before he ran down the street.
McMichael, in his front yard, called to his son and they got their guns, jumped into a truck and sped after Arbery. A neighbor, Roddie Bryan, soon joined in the chase in his pickup.
When the men, who are white, had Arbery hemmed in, Arbery lunged at Travis McMichael, who had gotten out of his truck with his shotgun. McMichael killed the unarmed Arbery, who was Black, with three blasts.
The McMichaels and Bryan contend they were making a valid citizen’s arrest on grounds they reasonably suspected Arbery was fleeing the scene where he had committed a felony. They also argue Travis McMichael was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Arbery.
Prosecutors note that Arbery had nothing on him when he was killed and contend the McMichaels and Bryan were the initial aggressors and had no grounds to make a citizen’s arres.