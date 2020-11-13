BREAKING: Bond denied McMichaels in Ahmaud Arbery shooting

The McMichaels, along with neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, chased Arbery in their pick-up trucks, believing he burglarized a nearby house under construction. Prosecutors say Arbery was just out jogging the day of the fatal February encounter and stole nothing.

He was shot three times by Travis McMichael as his father, Greg McMichael, observed from the back of his truck. The McMichaels and Bryan were charged with murder in May; Bryan was denied bond in July.