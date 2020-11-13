BREAKING: Bond denied McMichaels in Ahmaud Arbery shooting

A judge on Friday denied Greg and Travis Michael’s application for bond.
The McMichaels, along with neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, chased Arbery in their pick-up trucks, believing he burglarized a nearby house under construction. Prosecutors say Arbery was just out jogging the day of the fatal February encounter and stole nothing.
He was shot three times by Travis McMichael as his father, Greg McMichael, observed from the back of his truck. The McMichaels and Bryan were charged with murder in May; Bryan was denied bond in July.
Lawyers for the defense had pointed to their close family ties to Brunswick, service to the community and lack of any criminal record in arguing their case for bond.
But Judge Timothy Walmsley said he was troubled by the fact the McMichaels “appeared to take the law into their own hands,” saying he did not believe they had sufficient reason to believe Arbery was guilty of anything.
