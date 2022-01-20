Airbnb to open research hub in west Midtown

Airbnb will open an office later this year at the Interlock, “subject to pandemic conditions,” the company said in a news release. The Interlock is a mixed-use development at the intersection of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road that includes office space, retail and residential units. The new Airbnb office is affiliated with Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Ventures, a group that helps student and faculty entrepreneurs launch start-up businesses.

Airbnb did not say how many workers it will hire for Atlanta or provide the amount of its financial investment. Airbnb first announced its Atlanta plans in February 2021.