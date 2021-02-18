Airbnb to open Atlanta tech hub, bring hundreds of jobs

The online rental marketplace Airbnb plans to open a technology hub in Atlanta this year, the latest West Coast tech giant to expand here.
Airbnb will add “hundreds of jobs over time” in Atlanta in product development, a spokeswoman said. The San Francisco-based company has not chosen a specific location in Atlanta or an estimate for when the office will open.
Airbnb said it chose Atlanta to help the company expand diversity in its workforce, after looking at multiple cities on the East Coast for its new engineering hub. The company has formed or plans to establish relationships with the colleges of the Atlanta University Center, the NAACP and other groups.
Airbnb also said it will donate all any economic and tax incentives received from the state of Georgia to community organizations.
Last week, Microsoft said it will create a major hub in Atlanta and could eventually add thousands of jobs here. Apple and Southern Co. recently said they will invest $50 million in a tech center at the AUC campus. The expansions have further cemented Atlanta’s position as an emerging center for Black-owned technology companies.