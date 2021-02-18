Airbnb to open Atlanta tech hub, bring hundreds of jobs

Airbnb will add “hundreds of jobs over time” in Atlanta in product development, a spokeswoman said. The San Francisco-based company has not chosen a specific location in Atlanta or an estimate for when the office will open.

Airbnb said it chose Atlanta to help the company expand diversity in its workforce, after looking at multiple cities on the East Coast for its new engineering hub. The company has formed or plans to establish relationships with the colleges of the Atlanta University Center, the NAACP and other groups.