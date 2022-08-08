Men convicted in Arbery’s murder sentenced today in hate crimes case

The three men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder faced a federal judge Monday to learn their sentences in the hate crimes case over the 25-year-old’s slaying.
Travis McMichael, father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were already sentenced to life in prison earlier this year in the state murder case.
All three men were convicted again in February following a high-profile hate crimes trial in which federal prosecutors successfully argued the men targeted Arbery because of his race as he ran through their neighborhood just outside the city of Brunswick.
Arbery collapsed in the street after being shot twice at close range by Travis McMichael, who was wielding a 12-gauge shotgun. The shooting was filmed by Bryan, who had jumped in his own pickup truck and joined the chase after seeing Arbery run by with the father and son in pursuit.
The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery was a burglar, though the avid runner was unarmed and had nothing in his hands when he was chased down by the three men in pickup trucks. Prosecutors said he ran for about five minutes before being killed by Travis McMichael during a tussle over the shotgun in the road.
Earlier today, the McMichaels were the first to go before the judge, and Bryan was scheduled for later in the afternoon.
» Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes. Tap here to read more.
» Apologetic Greg McMichael given life for hate crimes. Tap here to read more.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is in the courtroom to bring you breaking updates online and will spend time in Brunswick after sentencing to hear from residents of the community.
About the Author