ajc logo
X

Men convicted in Arbery’s murder sentenced today in hate crimes case

Jury begins deliberations for 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

Combined ShapeCaption
Jury begins deliberations for 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

News
By AJC staff reports
52 minutes ago

The three men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder faced a federal judge Monday to learn their sentences in the hate crimes case over the 25-year-old’s slaying.

Travis McMichael, father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were already sentenced to life in prison earlier this year in the state murder case.

All three men were convicted again in February following a high-profile hate crimes trial in which federal prosecutors successfully argued the men targeted Arbery because of his race as he ran through their neighborhood just outside the city of Brunswick.

Arbery collapsed in the street after being shot twice at close range by Travis McMichael, who was wielding a 12-gauge shotgun. The shooting was filmed by Bryan, who had jumped in his own pickup truck and joined the chase after seeing Arbery run by with the father and son in pursuit.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery was a burglar, though the avid runner was unarmed and had nothing in his hands when he was chased down by the three men in pickup trucks. Prosecutors said he ran for about five minutes before being killed by Travis McMichael during a tussle over the shotgun in the road.

Earlier today, the McMichaels were the first to go before the judge, and Bryan was scheduled for later in the afternoon.

» Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes. Tap here to read more.

» Apologetic Greg McMichael given life for hate crimes. Tap here to read more.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is in the courtroom to bring you breaking updates online and will spend time in Brunswick after sentencing to hear from residents of the community.

About the Author

AJC staff reports
Editors' Picks
Ahmaud Arbery case: Apologetic Greg McMichael given life for hate crimes1h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
3h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
3h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
2h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
2h ago
Dragon Con 2022 lineup announced: William Shatner, Walter Koenig, Morena Baccarin, Tom...
2h ago
The Latest
Renderings released for historic Midtown funeral home’s redevelopment
2h ago
Atlanta Mayor Dickens encourages metro-wide partnership to ‘reimagine public safety’
3h ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
4h ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
9h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top