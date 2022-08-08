Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes

Credit: Mandi Albright / AJC Combined Shape Caption According to the American Bar Association, this is the sentencing process, which happens post-trial. Credit: Mandi Albright / AJC

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said there isn’t a day she doesn’t think about what happened to her son.

“I feel every shot that was fired,” she said through tears. “Every day I wake up and I tell myself it’s another day without my Quez.”

McMichael declined to speak when given the chance to address the court prior to sentencing.

His lawyer, Amy Lee Copeland, said the 36-year-old has received “hundreds, if not thousands,” of death threats since his arrest, and raised concerns that sending McMichael into state custody could amount to “a back door death penalty.”

“His photograph, including his bright red hair, has been circulated through the contraband cellphone network,” Copeland told the judge.

She asked Wood to send McMichael first into federal custody for a few years to allow for “a cooling off period” that might give some protection to Arbery’s killer.

“Retribution and revenge” are not part of the criminal justice system,” Copeland said. “Even for a defendant who is publicly reviled.”

Federal prosecutors opposed Copeland’s request to send McMichael into federal custody, arguing he should first serve his state sentence.

Wood said McMichael would be turned over to the Georgia Department of Corrections, noting the state of Georgia was the first to arrest, try, convict and sentence McMichael for Arbery’s murder. When that is the case, defendants who are later convicted of federal crimes begin serving their time in state court, she told those gathered in her courtroom.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson made the trip to Brunswick and sat alongside Arbery’s family members, who were relieved to learn Travis McMichael will serve time in state prison. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Arbery’s parents noted their son’s killer expressed no remorse despite being given the chance.

“Evidently he wasn’t sorry,” Cooper-Jones said.

McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were all convicted in November of Arbery’s murder after a lengthy state court trial. Like his son, Greg McMichael was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

All three men were convicted again in February following a high-profile hate crimes trial in which federal prosecutors successfully argued the men targeted Arbery because of his race as he ran through their neighborhood just outside the city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020.

Arbery collapsed in the street after being shot twice at close range by Travis McMichael, who was wielding a 12-gauge shotgun.

The shooting was filmed by Bryan, who had jumped in his own pickup truck and joined the chase after seeing Arbery run by with the father and son in pursuit.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery was a burglar, though the avid runner was unarmed and had nothing in his hands when he was chased down by the three white men in pickup trucks. Prosecutors said he ran for about five minutes before being killed by Travis McMichael during a tussle over the shotgun in the road.

Ahmaud Arbery was chased, shot and killed while running through the Satilla Shores subdivision just outside Brunswick.

After Travis McMichael’s sentencing, Wanda Cooper-Jones hugged her relatives outside the second-floor courtroom.

“One down, two to go,” she said.

Travis McMichael (left) William "Roddie" Bryan and Gregory McMichael.

Greg McMichael is to be sentenced at 1 p.m. followed by Bryan at 3 p.m.

Greg McMichael’s attorney has also asked that his client be allowed to serve his sentence in federal custody, citing the 66-year-old’s health issues and the high-profile nature of Arbery’s murder.

Pete Theodocion, Bryan’s federal attorney, said in a weekend court filing that his client is worthy of a lesser sentence than his two co-defendants.

Bryan’s introduction to Arbery, he argued, was when he saw him run past his house as the McMichaels chased after him in Travis’ pickup truck.

“He assumed the young man had committed a crime and thought he was doing the right thing by joining in the chase,” Theodocion wrote in the weekend filing, noting Bryan never brought a gun to the chase.

“While the McMichaels were prepared for the worst and seemingly willing to do whatever had to be done to effectuate their misguided notions of justice, Roddie Bryan had no such agenda and would never have caused physical harm to Ahmad Arbery,” his attorney said.

