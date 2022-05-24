Public Service Commission candidate disqualified, then reinstated

On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger moved to disqualify Durand from the race, claiming the candidate did not meet the residency requirements to be eligible. But on Election Day, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge issued an order to let Durand stay in the race and have the votes she receives counted.

The judge’s order Tuesday is not the final say in the case, however, and it’s possible that Durand could still be disqualified. No date has been set for the court to make a final decision on Durand’s appeal.