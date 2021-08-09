ajc logo
X

9-year-old Georgia boy killed in drive-by shooting while asleep in bed

A 9-year boy in Albany is dead after being shot in the head while sleeping in his bed late Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting, WALB News 10 reports.
Caption
A 9-year boy in Albany is dead after being shot in the head while sleeping in his bed late Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting, WALB News 10 reports.

Credit: Albany Police Department

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A 9-year boy in Albany is dead after being shot in the head while sleeping in his bed late Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities said Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting, WALB News 10 reports.

Officers with the Albany Police Department were called around 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of West Gordon Avenue, where they discovered the boy mortally wounded, according to a statement on Facebook.

His mother found him unresponsive in his room after gunfire rang out from a vehicle peeling through the neighborhood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not indicated whether the home was the intended target.

Several others were in the home at the time, including the victim’s great-grandfather and two other children, WALB reported.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100 or Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

In Other News
1
Perdue Farms employee, 23, dies from electrocution in Georgia
2
Atlanta-born actor Jane Withers, aka ‘Josephine the Plumber,’ dies at...
3
Falcons sign D'Onta Foreman, activate Kaleb McGary
4
Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line
5
Georgia boy grows prize-winning watermelon twice his weight
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top