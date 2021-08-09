9-year-old Georgia boy killed in drive-by shooting while asleep in bed

A 9-year boy in Albany is dead after being shot in the head while sleeping in his bed late Sunday night, according to police.
Authorities said Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting, WALB News 10 reports.
Officers with the Albany Police Department were called around 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of West Gordon Avenue, where they discovered the boy mortally wounded, according to a statement on Facebook.
His mother found him unresponsive in his room after gunfire rang out from a vehicle peeling through the neighborhood.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not indicated whether the home was the intended target.
Several others were in the home at the time, including the victim’s great-grandfather and two other children, WALB reported.
Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100 or Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.