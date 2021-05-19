7th station added to Cumberland bike share system

A Cobb County community bolstered its rental bicycle program by adding a new bike share station. And local officials say more stations may be added.
Earlier this year, the Cumberland and Town Center community improvement districts joined forces with Tandem Mobility to start bike sharing programs. The one-year pilots launched in January.
Cumberland recently announced installation of the new docking station at the Galleria Office Park Complex. It became the seventh station in the district’s bike share network. Riders can rent the bicycles at any of the stations free for the first hour and $2 each hour afterward, then return them to any Cumberland or Town Center CID station.
Cumberland boasts 35 bikes as part of its sharing system. The district covers the $58,000 it costs to maintain the bike share program each year, according to CID spokesman Adam Ross.
A CID is a special-tax district for commercial property owners who agree to tax themselves for public infrastructure and other projects in their district. The Town Center CID is in Kennesaw while the Cumberland district is anchored by a thriving market hub at the cross section of I-75 and I-285.
Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland CID, touted the Galleria Gardens station as a central location that provides access to The Battery Atlanta, Truist Park, Cumberland Mall and the Akers Mill Shopping Square. The office complex also provides access to the 38 miles of interconnected bike trail.
“The Cumberland Bike Share makes our community more accessible and more connected, supplementing our transportation options while also providing a health benefit to riders,” Menefee said in an email Tuesday.