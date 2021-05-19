7th station added to Cumberland bike share system

Earlier this year, the Cumberland and Town Center community improvement districts joined forces with Tandem Mobility to start bike sharing programs. The one-year pilots launched in January.

Cumberland recently announced installation of the new docking station at the Galleria Office Park Complex. It became the seventh station in the district’s bike share network. Riders can rent the bicycles at any of the stations free for the first hour and $2 each hour afterward, then return them to any Cumberland or Town Center CID station.