5 things to know about MJQ Concourse moving to Underground Atlanta

2. Beltline boom

MJQ and its neighboring businesses had to find new locations after developer Portman Holdings acquired their Beltline-adjacent properties and announced a large mixed-use project with apartments and offices.

Credit: Portman Holdings Credit: Portman Holdings

3. Underground scene

Dante’s Down The Hatch was a staple of the original Underground nightclub scene. It had two runs in its original location at Underground Atlanta, but closed its doors — and entryway hatch — for good in 1990.

Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

4. Underground’s rise and fall

Underground was reborn in 1989 as a shopping mall and tourist attraction owned by the city. Though popular for a time, it faded and was sold.

Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

5. Underground returns to late-night roots

MJQ joins Underground after multiple failed revitalization efforts, but new owner Shaneel Lalani is among multiple downtown stakeholders trying to reinvigorate the city center by adding additional housing options and bolstering entertainment spots.