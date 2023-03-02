BreakingNews
Murder charges dropped against Carrollton sharecropper in historic court hearing
5 things to know about MJQ Concourse moving to Underground Atlanta

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

MJQ Concourse, a longtime staple of late nights along Ponce de Leon Avenue, announced Wednesday it will move to Underground Atlanta and open there, if all goes to plan, by the end of the year. It will open in the old historic home of original downtown’s Dante’s Down the Hatch, which has been dormant for nearly 25 years.

First reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the nightclub is taking over the space that’s laid dormant since Dante’s Down The Hatch closed nearly 25 years ago. MJQ will continue to operate its Ponce location, and its attached Drunken Unicorn music venue, through at least November 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the relocation.

1. Party on Ponce

Since 1997, MJQ has operated its current location at 736 Ponce de Leon Ave., a buzzy nightlife hub now rapidly gentrifying.

Credit: Special

Credit: Special

2. Beltline boom

MJQ and its neighboring businesses had to find new locations after developer Portman Holdings acquired their Beltline-adjacent properties and announced a large mixed-use project with apartments and offices.

Credit: Portman Holdings

Credit: Portman Holdings

3. Underground scene

Dante’s Down The Hatch was a staple of the original Underground nightclub scene. It had two runs in its original location at Underground Atlanta, but closed its doors — and entryway hatch — for good in 1990.

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

4. Underground’s rise and fall

Underground was reborn in 1989 as a shopping mall and tourist attraction owned by the city. Though popular for a time, it faded and was sold.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

5. Underground returns to late-night roots

MJQ joins Underground after multiple failed revitalization efforts, but new owner Shaneel Lalani is among multiple downtown stakeholders trying to reinvigorate the city center by adding additional housing options and bolstering entertainment spots.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

