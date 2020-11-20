5 of the best Macy’s Black Friday deals

Even in the midst of an unusual holiday season, the interest in shopping —even if only online —has not waned.
Some of the top retailers like Target, Walmart and Macy’s have released dozens of sales on home goods, kitchenware, clothes, jewelry and electronics well ahead of the traditional designated day for holiday shopping, Black Friday. Macy’s has issued an array special deals ahead of Black Friday that appeals to both in-store and online shoppers.
“This year, Black Friday at Macy’s is about allowing our customer to shop when, where and how they want – safely and friction free,” said Abigail James, Macy’s senior vice president of customer activation. “Macy’s is unveiling our biggest holiday deals earlier than ever, with specially-curated deals available online and in stores throughout the month of November. Whether shopping for stocking stuffers or stocking up on your favorite brand, we are offering our customers many convenient ways to choose how they want to shop safely this holiday season.”
While Macy’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday deals will be available all day on macys.com and Macy’s app. Stores will re-open on Friday, Nov. 27 and customers can expect to shop those same deals safely in-store.
Here are some of the sales Macy’s is offering this month from less than $5 and $20.
Under $5
- $3.99 Black & Decker Glass Bowl Chopper
- $3.99 Hot Wheels® monster trucks bash-ups vehicle
- $3.99 Barbie® Dreamtopia Chelsea Doll
- $3.99 Tzumi headphones
- $4.99 Levi’s® logo tee
- $4.99 Belle De Mer cultured freshwater pearl 8mm studs
Under $10
- $6.99 Bella Mini Bakers
- $9.99 Loungewear
- $9.99 Weatherproof & Isotoner slippers
- $9.99 Pajamas and under
- $9.99 Charter Club cozy plush throw
- $10 Philosophy shower gels
Under $20
- $15.00 MAC lipsticks
- $17.99 Pop Solo karaoke microphone
- $19.50 Estee Lauder lip gloss
- $19.99 Fashion watch gift sets
- $19.99 Puma big logo hoodie for him and her
- $20.00 Lancôme set
We’ve selected a few of the top deals offered at macys.com to nab right now.
Credit: Via Macys.com
3.7-Quart Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer, Created for Macy’s
Price: $39.99 (Regular $99.99)
(Available for shipping or in-store)
The 3.7-quart electric fryer from Crux has a touchscreen control panel and 1400 watts of power, it cooks up a variety of meats and vegetables fast without the need for oil.
Credit: Via Macys.com
Canyon Queen Platform Bed, Created for Macy’s
Price: $279 (Regular: $599)
(Available for shipping)
This platform bed does not require a box spring and features a taupe wire brushed finish with grey undertones.
Credit: Via Macys.com
Biddeford Microplush Reverse Faux Sherpa Electric Twin Blanket
Price: $47.99 (Regular: $160)
(Available in-store and online)
Offered in a variety of colors, these electric blankets have 10 heat settings, a 10-hour auto shut off option and 5-year warranty. The blankets are are also machine washable.
Credit: Via Macys.com
Diamond Vintage-Inspired Ring (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold, Yellow Gold and Rose Gold
Price: $349 (Regular: $1,200)
(Available in-store and online)
This uniquely-designed, vintage-inspired ring has 1/2 carat of diamond and is set in 14k white gold, yellow gold or rose gold.
Credit: Via Macys.com
Martha Stewart 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, Created for Macy’s
Price
Martha Stewart 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, Created for Macy’s
Price: $49.99 (Regular: $159.99)
(Available in-store and online)
Martha Stewart’s latest cast iron Dutch Oven can distribute heat and evenly lock in moisture. It’s various color choices offer beauty with utility for making dishes like casseroles, browning meat or slow-cooking stews.
