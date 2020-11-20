5 of the best Macy’s Black Friday deals

Under $5

$3.99 Black & Decker Glass Bowl Chopper

$3.99 Hot Wheels® monster trucks bash-ups vehicle

$3.99 Barbie® Dreamtopia Chelsea Doll

$3.99 Tzumi headphones

$4.99 Levi’s® logo tee

$4.99 Belle De Mer cultured freshwater pearl 8mm studs

Under $10

$6.99 Bella Mini Bakers

$9.99 Loungewear

$9.99 Weatherproof & Isotoner slippers

$9.99 Pajamas and under

$9.99 Charter Club cozy plush throw

$10 Philosophy shower gels

Under $20

$15.00 MAC lipsticks

$17.99 Pop Solo karaoke microphone

$19.50 Estee Lauder lip gloss

$19.99 Fashion watch gift sets

$19.99 Puma big logo hoodie for him and her

$20.00 Lancôme set

We’ve selected a few of the top deals offered at macys.com to nab right now.

Credit: Via Macys.com

Price: $39.99 (Regular $99.99)

(Available for shipping or in-store)

The 3.7-quart electric fryer from Crux has a touchscreen control panel and 1400 watts of power, it cooks up a variety of meats and vegetables fast without the need for oil.

Credit: Via Macys.com

Price: $279 (Regular: $599)

(Available for shipping)

This platform bed does not require a box spring and features a taupe wire brushed finish with grey undertones.

Credit: Via Macys.com

Price: $47.99 (Regular: $160)

(Available in-store and online)

Offered in a variety of colors, these electric blankets have 10 heat settings, a 10-hour auto shut off option and 5-year warranty. The blankets are are also machine washable.

Credit: Via Macys.com

Price: $349 (Regular: $1,200)

(Available in-store and online)

This uniquely-designed, vintage-inspired ring has 1/2 carat of diamond and is set in 14k white gold, yellow gold or rose gold.

Credit: Via Macys.com

Price

Martha Stewart 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, Created for Macy’s

Price: $49.99 (Regular: $159.99)

(Available in-store and online)

Martha Stewart’s latest cast iron Dutch Oven can distribute heat and evenly lock in moisture. It’s various color choices offer beauty with utility for making dishes like casseroles, browning meat or slow-cooking stews.

