Target reveals ‘Black Friday Now’ deals

The GPS model of the latest Apple Watch allows users to respond to text messages and receive phone calls from their wrist. Additionally, users can measure their blood oxygen levels with a new sensor and app as well as pay securely from their wrist with Apple Pay.

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones - $159.99

Looking for a new, compact way to listen to podcasts or your favorite tunes on the go? The Powerbeats in-ear earphones are for you. Featuring Bluetooth, these provide up to nine hours of listening time. They’re adjustable and lightweight for stability and comfort, too.

Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush - $25.00

Those looking to upgrade their dental care can snag this Quip all-metal electric toothbrush for half off. The sensitive sonic bristles apparently brush better than a manual toothbrush and the built-in timer and quadrant pulses help provide even cleaning. It’s also cordless and shower-safe.

Women’s, kids' and men’s puffer jackets - prices vary

Get ready for colder months with deals on puffer jackets for the entire family. Buy them for kids, women and men alike for 30% off.

Manscaped Lawn Mower 2.0 + Crop Preserver Essentials kit - $39.99

Help the man or men in your life stay well-groomed with this kit to help keep their facial hair nice and tidy. The kit is ideal for all skin types ― dry, normal and oily — and is designed to use in the shower and prevent accidents.

Kristin Ess Ceramic 3-In-One Flat Iron - $48.00

This flat iron has four heat settings up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit and locks in moisture with its ceramic plates. Plus, it has an auto-off function so no need to stress about accidentally leaving it on.

For more Black Friday deals throughout the month, glimpse the store’s digital weekly ad here.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.