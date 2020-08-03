5 injured after 2-car wreck in Spalding County

Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries late Saturday night after a two-car wreck in Spalding County.
Okelia Berry, 38, of Griffin, was driving north on Ga. 3 in the right lane just before midnight when she improperly changed lanes and collided with a car in the left lane, according to the Georgia State Patrol’s crash report.
Berry’s 2014 Kia Optima hit a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by 25-year-old Marquavious Dennis of Griffin, who was traveling in the same direction. The two cars came to an uncontrolled stop in the intersection with Laprade Road, the GSP report said.
There were two passengers in Berry’s car and one passenger in Dennis’ vehicle. All five were taken to Spalding Medical Center by Spalding County Emergency Services with minor injuries, the report said.
No citations were given and GSP spokeswoman Lt. Stephanie Stallings did not say whether charges would be filed.
