5 injured after 2-car wreck in Spalding County

Okelia Berry, 38, of Griffin, was driving north on Ga. 3 in the right lane just before midnight when she improperly changed lanes and collided with a car in the left lane, according to the Georgia State Patrol’s crash report.

Berry’s 2014 Kia Optima hit a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by 25-year-old Marquavious Dennis of Griffin, who was traveling in the same direction. The two cars came to an uncontrolled stop in the intersection with Laprade Road, the GSP report said.