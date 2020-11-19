$400K settlement paid to man who was struck by Dunwoody cop car in 2017

When officers arrived, Osman got out of his vehicle and ran away. Lopez-Lincona drove after Osman in his patrol car, bumping into him before ultimately striking and running him over, the lawsuit said. The incident crushed Osman’s leg, fracturing several bones.

“There was simply no justification for this officer’s reckless decision to chase down Mr. Osman with his patrol car,” Mark Begnaud said in a news release. “While running from the police is never a good idea, Mr. Osman was only suspected of an incredibly minor offense — doing doughnuts in an empty parking lot.”

According to DeKalb County Jail records, Osman was booked into jail on four misdemeanors, including counts of DUI, reckless driving and obstruction. He later pleaded guilty to the DUI and obstruction charges, receiving time served in jail plus two years on probation, court records show.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Dunwoody to find out whether Officer Lopez-Lincona’s actions were ever subject to an internal investigation.

Osman’s complaint also listed Dunwoody police Chief Billy Grogan and Sgt. T.D. Fecht as defendants. A motion was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia to dismiss the case due to the settlement.

“While this settlement won’t make Mr. Osman’s injuries go away, the recovery will go a long way towards helping him move on with his life,” Mark Begnaud said in the release.

