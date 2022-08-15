3 more Dollar General stores in Georgia face fines for OSHA violations

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed $1,292,783 in penalties for violations at stores in Smyrna, Pembroke and Hogansville, according to a Monday news release. The workplace hazards were discovered during inspections in February and March. Dollar General did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s requests for comment.

The violations follow similar workplace hazard accusations at a Dalton store earlier this year. OSHA, the federal government agency that oversees workplace safety, accused the dollar store brand of valuing profit over its employees’ wellbeing.