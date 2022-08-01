OSHA proposes $110K fine against Canton poultry plant after ammonia leak

Explore Ammonia leak at Cherokee County poultry plant sends 3 workers to hospital

The company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

“The failures identified in this case are inexcusable,” OSHA’s local office Director Joshua Turner said in a statement. “This incident should serve as a reminder to employers of their legal obligation to maintain a complete and up-to-date process safety management program, and ensure workers are trained on the dangers of hazardous chemicals and the importance of following safety precautions.”

January’s leak happened just days before the one-year anniversary of a liquid nitrogen leak at another Georgia poultry plant that killed six workers.

Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, Corey Alan Murphy, Nelly Perez-Rafael, Saulo Suarez-Bernal, Victor Vellez and Edgar Vera-Garcia all died after a line carrying liquid nitrogen ruptured at the Foundation Food Group, Inc., plant in Gainesville, the heart of the state’s poultry industry.

Vaporized nitrogen can reduce the oxygen in the air and cause asphyxiation or cold burns. According to OSHA, three maintenance workers were killed first while trying to troubleshoot the leak. Two others died at the plant and a sixth died at the hospital.

OSHA later cited four companies it believed were responsible for the deaths. Fifty-nine violations were noted, totaling nearly $1 million in penalties.

Similar to nitrogen, ammonia can be dangerous in high concentrations, but it has a lower odor threshhold, meaning most people seek relief sooner.