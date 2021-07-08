3 men get life sentences for murder of Hall County deputy

Garcia-Solis and Dixon then exchanged gunfire, and both were wounded. Garcia-Solis was taken to the hospital and recovered from his wounds, but Dixon was hit in the stomach just below his ballistic vest, the AJC reported.

A fourth 17-year-old who was arrested with the group, Brayan Omar Cruz, is also facing murder charges but will be tried later after agreeing to testify against Garcia-Solis, Velazquez and Clements, Channel 2 reported. The details of his deal with prosecutors were not made public.

Garcia-Solis was emotional during his testimony, admitting he shot and killed Dixon while also asking for forgiveness from the deputy’s family. Dixon’s family requested the maximum sentences.

“They need to be kept in jail for the rest of their lives,” Jada Smith, the deputy’s mother, said from the witness stand.