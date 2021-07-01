3 convicted of murder in Hall County deputy’s 2019 shooting death

The verdicts come nearly two years to the day Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, 28, was shot and killed as he and other Hall deputies chased a stolen car. The car crashed and four 17-year-old suspects fled on foot with the deputies still in pursuit, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The suspects shot at the deputies, who then returned fire.

Dixon was hit twice, and one of the bullets pierced his stomach just below his ballistic vest, according to Hall Sheriff Gerald Couch. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where doctors performed emergency surgery, but Dixon could not be saved. He died July 8, 2019.