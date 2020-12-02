3 killed in 2 separate shootings along same SW Atlanta road

The slain man is not being identified until authorities contact his family.

At 11 p.m., police were called east across I-285 to investigate the second shooting in the 3700 block. The area is home to tire and auto repair shops.

Two unidentified men were found lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Avery said investigators have not been able to connect the shootings to a particular business. They are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

The three deaths bring Atlanta’s homicide count to 141, the most since 148 killings in 2003. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said the rise in crime is concerning but follows similar trends in other major cities across the county.

New data released Tuesday by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice shows homicide rates are on the rise in 21 cities, including Atlanta. According to a study by the commission, violent crimes rose sharply in late May and June and remain elevated over 2019 levels.

While they have fallen from their summertime peaks, research shows homicide rates have increased 34% in September and October compared to the same two-month period last year.

