2nd teen arrested in crash that killed Gwinnett dad outside Walmart

Explore Warrants issued for teens accused of killing Gwinnett dad while fleeing Walmart

Investigators determined the teens were trying to get away in the U-Haul van after shoplifting electronics, according to Suwanee police spokesman Lt. Robert Thompson.

Shoppers told police they saw the duo fill two carts before walking past the cash registers toward the door. When a loss prevention officer confronted them, police said they ditched the merchandise, ran into the parking lot and drove away.

Hunter and Lowman were identified from surveillance photos, according to police. Both live in the Decatur area and were known to sell bottled water in the area of Memorial and Columbia drives.

The van was later located and processed for evidence, but police have not said where the vehicle was found or which teen was driving it on the night of Gutierrez’s death.

Hunter surrendered at the Gwinnett jail and is being held at a juvenile detention center on felony charges of murder and shoplifting. Lowman was booked into the Gwinnett jail on charges of felony murder, theft by shoplifting and burglary.