X

2nd suspect charged in SW Atlanta homicide, arrested in Minnesota

Amarius Norris was arrested in Minnesota and is awaiting extradition to Georgia on a felony murder charge.
Amarius Norris was arrested in Minnesota and is awaiting extradition to Georgia on a felony murder charge.

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

News | 2 hours ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest a second suspect involved in a murder earlier this year in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Amarius Norris, 22, was arrested Sept. 1 in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and is awaiting extradition to Georgia on a felony murder charge, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said. Quintavius Moore, 32, was arrested Aug. 6.

ExploreMan who brought gun to Cobb school may have gang ties

Both suspects are being charged in connection with the death of Donovan Maxwell, 29.

At about 1 p.m. on May 4, authorities arrived at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Southwood Cove to check on a vehicle accident in the parking lot. They found that a black SUV had hit a parked car. Officers said the occupants of the abandoned SUV ran away.

ExploreMan planned to shoot rival gang members at Cobb school, officials say

Further investigation found that the vehicle was registered to one of the complex’s residents. When officers conducted a wellness check at that apartment, they found Maxwell with a gunshot wound, Chafee said. Investigators identified Moore and Norris as the suspects.

Norris has had run-ins with police in the past. In 2017, he served time in the Cobb County jail for taking a stolen gun to South Cobb High School, authorities said. According to a warrant, Norris took the gun to school in October 2016 to retaliate for a fight that injured one of his Bloods gang associates.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.