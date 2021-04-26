2020 Census: Georgia’s population has grown by about a million people

City- and county-level population statistics and demographic characteristics including age, sex and race from the 2020 census are expected to be released later this year.

The decennial count also helps determine where the government should distribute hundreds of billions in federal funds each year. Communities use the data to plan new schools and hospitals. Businesses study the numbers when deciding where to build new factories, offices and stores.

“The fact that [Georgia] gained a million in population is good news. That means more federal aid. An awful large amount of federal aid is distributed by census data,” said Michael Rich, who teaches public policy at Emory University and who has written about how census data is used in distributing federal aid. “We really won’t know where those million people are until we get the more detailed data.”

Georgia lawmakers will use the data to redraw state and congressional legislative districts to ensure each has an equal number of constituents. The Republican Party controls the state Legislature, so it will lead the redistricting process, set to begin during a special session this fall.

Following Democratic wins in the presidential and U.S. Senate races in Georgia and after an overhaul of the state’s elections laws, redistricting is expected to be the next huge political fight, one that will likely draw lawsuits. The new district lines will be used in the 2022 elections.