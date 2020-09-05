2 teens charged in fatal shooting of Floyd County grandmother

When police arrived, they found Ross on the floor of the home with two gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Floyd Medical Center, but died of her injuries.

“Investigators have worked tirelessly on the case and spent all day Friday chasing leads and following up on information,” police said in a news release. “The arrest warrants were signed after midnight and investigators were able to make arrests without incident early Saturday morning.”

Police said additional arrests in the case are expected “very soon.”

Anyone with information on fatal shooting is asked to contact Floyd County police at 706-236-5000 or by emailing police@floydcountyga.org. Tipsters can also contact the police department’s social media.