2 teens charged in fatal shooting of Floyd County grandmother

A 57-year-old grandmother who was fatally shot in Floyd County last month was not the intended target of the home invasion that left her dead, police said.
Laura Regina Ross was killed Aug. 24 when four suspects kicked in the door of her Shannon home and began shooting, AJC.com previously reported.
On Saturday, authorities announced two teens have been arrested in the case. Tyree Kozel Daniels, 18, of Cedartown was taken into custody Saturday morning and charged with murder and aggravated assault. A 16-year-old from Rome faces the same charges, Floyd County police said.
Because the second suspect is a juvenile, authorities have not released their name.
Police said Daniels and three others went to Ross’ home on Baker Street about 10:30 p.m. with the intention of fighting someone else who lived there. Officers responded to the house after Ross called 911 for help, but dispatchers on the other end of the line could only hear screaming.
When police arrived, they found Ross on the floor of the home with two gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Floyd Medical Center, but died of her injuries.
“Investigators have worked tirelessly on the case and spent all day Friday chasing leads and following up on information,” police said in a news release. “The arrest warrants were signed after midnight and investigators were able to make arrests without incident early Saturday morning.”
Police said additional arrests in the case are expected “very soon.”
Anyone with information on fatal shooting is asked to contact Floyd County police at 706-236-5000 or by emailing police@floydcountyga.org. Tipsters can also contact the police department’s social media.