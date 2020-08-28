NW Georgia police asking for tips in grandmother’s shooting death

Floyd County police are asking the public for help after a 57-year-old grandmother was shot and killed earlier this week.
On Monday, Laura Regina Ross called 911 and quickly hung up, the department said in a news release. When officers arrived at her home to check on her, she was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The critically injured woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
No other information on the incident was released by police. However, the department said, “Several people have already reached out to law enforcement since news broke of the investigation, and we appreciate the information.”
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the department at 706-236-5000 or by emailing police@floydcountyga.org. Tipsters can also contact the police department’s social media.
