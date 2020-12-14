2 shot during holiday party at Buckhead hotel

Two men were shot Saturday during a party at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, the second shooting police have investigated at the hotel this month.
A fight broke out at the large holiday gathering shortly before midnight, according to Channel 2 Action News. An off-duty Atlanta police officer working at the Peachtree Road hotel tried to break it up and found the victims with gunshot wounds, the news station reported.
According to Channel 2, the victims confronted the gunman about talking to women at the party, and he fired shots. Other partygoers subdued the shooting suspect, whose name and charges were not released, the news station reported.
The two shooting victims were stable when they were taken to a hospital.
Earlier this month, police investigated another shooting at the hotel involving R&B Singer Ann Marie. She is accused of aggravated assault after her childhood friend was shot in the forehead Dec. 1 inside one of the rooms.
The singer, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, was standing beside the bed and crying hysterically when police arrived, although officers noted in a report that Slater’s eyes were dry. She told police the gun went off after falling off a table.
Her friend, 24-year-old Jonathan Wright, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Slater was released from jail last week on a $60,000 signature bond.
