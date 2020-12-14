2 shot during holiday party at Buckhead hotel

A fight broke out at the large holiday gathering shortly before midnight, according to Channel 2 Action News. An off-duty Atlanta police officer working at the Peachtree Road hotel tried to break it up and found the victims with gunshot wounds, the news station reported.

According to Channel 2, the victims confronted the gunman about talking to women at the party, and he fired shots. Other partygoers subdued the shooting suspect, whose name and charges were not released, the news station reported.