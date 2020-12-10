Singer charged in friend’s shooting at Buckhead hotel released on bond

Slater, authorities said, was standing beside the bed and screaming and crying hysterically, though she didn’t appear to have any visible tears in her eyes, according to the report. She told investigators Wright was shot when a .40-caliber handgun fell off the bed or dresser, discharging a round into the head of her childhood friend.

Officers discovered two shell casings inside the hotel room, however, one at the bathroom door and another at the foot of the bed, according to the police report. A bullet was found on the carpet near the bathroom door and officers noticed bullet holes in the door jamb and bathroom cabinet.

The bullet entered Wright’s forehead and appeared to exit his left temple, officers wrote in their report. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but an update on his condition wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

Slater was released from the Fulton County Jail shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday on a $60,000 signature bond, online records show. She is required to wear an ankle monitor and must remain on house arrest with the exception of pre-approved work and legal obligations, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said.

She is also prohibited from making contact with the victim or his family and must stay away from guns.

According to YouTube Music, Slater is signed to Interscope Records and known for her single “Secret.” The song has more than 80 million views on YouTube and peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019.

In other news: