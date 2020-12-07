Chicago singer arrested in childhood friend’s shooting at Buckhead hotel, cops say

Police said they located two shell casings inside the room.

“A projectile was also found by the bathroom door on the carpet and one in the bathroom tub,” the report indicated. “There was one bullet hole in the door jam, and also one in the cabinet top right corner in the bathroom.”

Wright was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, authorities said. His condition was not released.

Slater was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online jail records show.

According to YouTube Music, Slater is signed to Interscope Records and known for her single “Secret.” The song received more than 80 million views on YouTube and peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019.

In other news: