Chicago singer arrested in childhood friend’s shooting at Buckhead hotel, cops say

A Chicago-based singer and songwriter has been arrested and accused of aggravated assault after a man was shot in the head in a Buckhead hotel Tuesday evening, authorities said.
When Atlanta police responded to the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta around 6:25 p.m., they came across a large pool of blood at the entrance of room 614. Inside, they found 24-year-old Jonathan Wright lying at the foot of the bed with a gunshot wound to his forehead, according to an incident report.
Officers said Wright was “somewhat responsive,” but he was having trouble staying conscious due to the loss of a lot of blood.
Joann Marie Slater, who goes by the stage name Ann Marie, was standing beside the bed, screaming and crying hysterically, police said. Although she appeared to be upset, there were no visible tears from her eyes, the report said.
Slater told police numerous times that a gun went off and struck Wright in the forehead after it fell off a table. Police said she continued asking if Wright was OK or dead. She also told authorities that she was unable to provide Wright’s or her own ID, but stated that she “grew up” with the victim and they knew each other from school in Chicago.
Police said they located two shell casings inside the room.
“A projectile was also found by the bathroom door on the carpet and one in the bathroom tub,” the report indicated. “There was one bullet hole in the door jam, and also one in the cabinet top right corner in the bathroom.”
Wright was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, authorities said. His condition was not released.
Slater was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online jail records show.
According to YouTube Music, Slater is signed to Interscope Records and known for her single “Secret.” The song received more than 80 million views on YouTube and peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019.
