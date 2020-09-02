2 Savannah private schools reporting no COVID cases

Explore AJC College COVID Tracker

As of Sept. 1, 272,526 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia, with 5,733 deaths.

Whether the coronavirus pandemic will heat up again after Labor Day and the resumption of school and football remains to be seen.

Seven of the nine states along the nation’s Southern and Western rim are seeing drops in three important gauges: new deaths, new cases and the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus. Alabama is the only state in the region to see all three numbers rising; Mississippi’s deaths are up, but positive rates and cases are dropping.

It is an encouraging sign for the U.S., which leads the world in coronavirus cases and deaths, but it’s one that’s been seen before: After a deadly spring in New York and the wider Northeast, the crisis ebbed somewhat before flaring up across the Sun Belt during the summer.

In the 10 weeks since summer began June 20, the global count of confirmed infections has more than tripled and deaths have nearly doubled, according to data tallied by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sept. 1, there were more than 25.3 million global infections and more than 850,000 deaths, with the U.S. accounting for more than 6 million infections and 183,000 of the dead. About 68,000 of the U.S. deaths have come since the start of summer, with the number of American infections nearly tripling in the same period.