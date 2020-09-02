Georgia governor weighs more changes to state’s coronavirus rules

“We still have areas that we’re concerned about,” he said. “We still have college kids that haven’t been on campus three or four weeks yet. We still have schools that are opening after Labor Day. So we want to be very cautious, watching another two weeks, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Kemp this week signed a new 49-page order that extended dozens of restrictions charting out how businesses and restaurants must operate until Sept. 15. It also renewed a shelter-in-place order for those in long-term care facilities or who are deemed “medically fragile.”