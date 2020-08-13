AJC On Campus: COVID-19 case updates

Here’s the latest developments of COVID-19 cases on metro Atlanta’s college campuses and in other parts of Georgia:
Thursday, Aug. 13
Georgia College and State reported 10 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last seven days. Two of those cases were diagnosed Wednesday. The college is keeping an updated list of cases on its website here.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
An unspecified number of students in the Georgia Military College Prep School and select college campuses have been diagnosed. “All GMC and GMC Prep School facilities have undergone a deep cleaning and disinfecting. Per the Department of Health’s guidance, any student or faculty member that tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine and can return 10 days after their positive test if they no longer have symptoms,” the school said in a statement.
University of North Georgia officials said Wednesday they are continuing to emphasize health and safety precautions after a cadet there tested positive for COVID-19 and three others experienced disease symptoms. The positive test result came during a phased move-in process on Aug. 1 that included a health screening, a university spokeswoman said. Eleven other cadets were identified as having direct contact with these students and sent home to isolate consistent with CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health guidance. UNG is designated as one of six senior military colleges in the nation. Classes for the entire university begin Monday.
