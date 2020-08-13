AJC On Campus: COVID-19 case updates

University of North Georgia officials said Wednesday they are continuing to emphasize health and safety precautions after a cadet there tested positive for COVID-19 and three others experienced disease symptoms. The positive test result came during a phased move-in process on Aug. 1 that included a health screening, a university spokeswoman said. Eleven other cadets were identified as having direct contact with these students and sent home to isolate consistent with CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health guidance. UNG is designated as one of six senior military colleges in the nation. Classes for the entire university begin Monday.

