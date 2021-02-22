2 more suspects arrested in Sandy Springs double homicide

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a Sandy Springs home invasion and double-homicide case, joining another suspect who is already in jail, police announced Monday.
Ge Vang, 40, of Fresno, California, and Mushfiq Ali Nafi, 19, of Atlanta, were arrested and charged with two counts each of felony murder, according to Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega.
Nafi was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to purchase marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, jail records show. Vang is also charged with being a party to a home invasion and party to an aggravated assault.
Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail, where they remain without bond.
A third suspect, Jesus Alvarez De La Rosa, 25, of Atlanta, was arrested Feb. 14 in Calhoun, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was booked into the Fulton jail the following day and remains there without bond.
All three were arrested in a home invasion Feb. 11 that killed two and injured another person in a Sandy Springs apartment complex. The suspects are accused of breaking into a home at the Eva Apartments on Hammond Drive just before 2 a.m. and fatally shooting Ariel Collazo, 20, of Norcross, and Jerry Salazar, 19, of Sandy Springs. A third victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital after being shot and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
After De La Rosa was arrested, police said they were searching for at least one more suspect.
“This was not a random act and all those involved knew each other,” Ortega said the day after the home invasion.
Vang was interviewed by Sandy Springs police the same day the incident happened, Ortega told the AJC. Although detectives did not realize he was a suspect at the time, he was arrested on drug charges related to the possession of marijuana.
Vang was released from the Fulton jail on bond Feb. 13, according to jail records. A few days later, detectives linked him to the murder case and re-arrested him on new charges, Ortega said.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sutton at 770-551-6950 or SSutton@SandySpringsGA.Gov.