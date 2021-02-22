2 more suspects arrested in Sandy Springs double homicide

All three were arrested in a home invasion Feb. 11 that killed two and injured another person in a Sandy Springs apartment complex. The suspects are accused of breaking into a home at the Eva Apartments on Hammond Drive just before 2 a.m. and fatally shooting Ariel Collazo, 20, of Norcross, and Jerry Salazar, 19, of Sandy Springs. A third victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital after being shot and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After De La Rosa was arrested, police said they were searching for at least one more suspect.

“This was not a random act and all those involved knew each other,” Ortega said the day after the home invasion.

Vang was interviewed by Sandy Springs police the same day the incident happened, Ortega told the AJC. Although detectives did not realize he was a suspect at the time, he was arrested on drug charges related to the possession of marijuana.

Vang was released from the Fulton jail on bond Feb. 13, according to jail records. A few days later, detectives linked him to the murder case and re-arrested him on new charges, Ortega said.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sutton at 770-551-6950 or SSutton@SandySpringsGA.Gov.