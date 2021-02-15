Sandy Springs murder, home invasion suspect caught in NW Georgia

Jesus Alvarez De La Rosa, who lives in Atlanta, was arrested late Sunday after Sandy Springs investigators determined he had fled to Calhoun, police said Monday. De La Rosa was arrested at a Calhoun home on charges including murder, aggravated assault and home invasion. On Monday, he was booked into the Fulton County jail, records show.

De La Rosa was one of at least two suspects accused of breaking into a home at the Eva Apartments on Hammond Drive late Thursday, according to Sandy Springs police. Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting during the break-in, police said.