Sandy Springs murder, home invasion suspect caught in NW Georgia

A suspect in a deadly home invasion that killed two in Sandy Springs was arrested late Sunday in northwest Georgia, according to police.
Jesus Alvarez De La Rosa, who lives in Atlanta, was arrested late Sunday after Sandy Springs investigators determined he had fled to Calhoun, police said Monday. De La Rosa was arrested at a Calhoun home on charges including murder, aggravated assault and home invasion. On Monday, he was booked into the Fulton County jail, records show.
De La Rosa was one of at least two suspects accused of breaking into a home at the Eva Apartments on Hammond Drive late Thursday, according to Sandy Springs police. Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting during the break-in, police said.
“This was not a random act and all those involved knew each other,” Sgt. Salvador Ortega said Friday. “No one else is in danger.”
It was not clear Monday whether other suspects were in custody.
